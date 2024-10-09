Abdul Salaam, a member of the Jets’ ‘New York Sack Exchange’ in the 1980s, dies at 71

Abdul Salaam, a member of the Jets’ famed “New York Sack Exchange” in the 1980s, has died. He was 71. The team announced Salaam’s death Wednesday. ESPN reported the former defensive lineman died Tuesday after battling multiple health issues, according to his widow Debbie. Salaam was known as Larry Faulk when he was drafted by the Jets in the seventh round in 1976 out of Kent State. He converted to Islam the following year and changed his name which means “soldier of peace.” Salaam joined future Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Klecko, the sack dancing Mark Gastineau and the gritty Marty Lyons to form the Jets’ formidable defensive line that wreaked havoc on opposing offenses.

