Abbey Hsu puts Columbia on road for first Ivy title

NEW YORK (AP) — Abbey Hsu has Columbia well on its way to a first-ever Ivy League championship in women’s basketball. A junior guard from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Hsu has helped the Lions go 63-21 since joining the team in 2019, equaling the win total of the previous eight years combined. Before that, Columbia had posted just one winning season in the previous 33 years. Hsu had a career-best 35 points in Columbia’s 75-70 win over Harvard last Friday night. A win over Dartmouth the next day gave the Lions a 21-4 record and left them tied with Princeton atop the league standings.

