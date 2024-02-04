Aaronette Vonleh scores 21 points as No. 6 Colorado rolls past Washington 80-57

SEATTLE (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 21 points in just 22 minutes, Quay Miller added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 6 Colorado used a hot-shooting first half to run away for an 80-57 win over Washington. Colorado finished a two-week road swing through the Pacific Northwest schools 3-1 and stayed right in the middle of the race for the final Pac-12 regular season title. Vonleh was the leader of a dominant offensive performance on the interior for the Buffaloes, especially in the first half. Colorado led 50-28 at halftime and built the lead to as many as 32 in the second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.