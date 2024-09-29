Aaron Young scores with :24 left to give Old Dominion its first win, beating Bowling Green 30-27

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Aaron Young bulled his way for 4 yards and the game-winning touchdown with 24 seconds left to lift Old Dominion to its first win, a 30-27 non-conference victory over Bowling Green. Terion Stewart scored on a 13-yard run with 3:01 left to put Bowling Green in front 27-23, but the Falcons failed on a two-point conversion attempt. The Monarchs marched 79 yards in 13 plays to score the game-winner.

