Aaron Rodgers won’t judge Haason Reddick for his holdout, but says being on the Jets is best for him

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has the perfect place in mind for Haason Reddick to end up after the star edge rusher requested a trade from the New York Jets. The star quarterback said Tuesday that he won’t judge Reddick for trying to do what’s best for him, but added that it would be best for him to be with the Jets “because this is going to be a fun ride.” Reddick’s holdout reached 22 days as he seeks a new contract without a resolution in sight. He asked the Jets on Monday to trade him. New York general manager Joe Douglas issued a statement through the team saying the Jets wouldn’t be trading him.

