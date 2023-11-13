Aaron Rodgers tells NBC he targets a mid-December return from torn Achilles tendon

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his goal is to return from a torn Achilles tendon by mid-December. That’s according to NBC’s Melissa Stark, who spoke to Rodgers and reported his comments during the telecast of the Jets’ game at Las Vegas. Rodgers had hinted recently he hopes to return before the end of the season, but this is the most specific he has been. He suffered what was thought to be a season-ending injury in the opener against the Buffalo Bills.

