Aaron Rodgers takes a pay cut and agrees to a 2-year, $75 million deal with the Jets, AP source says

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and agrees to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets. The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York and reiterating his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the contract. NFL Network first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal.

