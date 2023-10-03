Aaron Rodgers says he also has an ankle injury, still won’t rule out return this season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he has an ankle injury in addition to the torn left Achilles tendon that he is rehabbing after surgery. During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the New York Jets quarterback said he is dealing with a deltoid issue. The deltoid is the main ligament of the inner ankle. Rodgers was wearing an ankle brace while walking with crutches on the sideline before the Jets’ Sunday night loss to Kansas City. The 39-year-old Rodgers reiterated that he has not ruled out returning this season.

