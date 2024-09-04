Aaron Rodgers makes his return when the Jets open the season at the 49ers

Aaron Rodgers will look for a more successful Monday night season opener for the New York Jets than he did in his debut last season. Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles tendon injury four plays into the 2023 season and now is set to play his first full game for the Jets against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. The Niners bring back most of the key players who fell just short of winning it all last season after resolving contract disputes with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and star receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

