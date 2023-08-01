Aaron Rodgers is looking forward to a ‘few years partnership’ with the Jets after getting a new deal

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ fleeting thoughts of retirement have faded away into the darkness. The four-time NFL MVP is refreshed and re-energized with the New York Jets. And after signing a new deal, Rodgers expects to keep playing football a while longer. He says it will be a few years partnership. Rodgers agreed last week to a restructured contract that gives him $75 million in fully guaranteed money over this season and next. It amounts to a nearly $35 million pay cut from the deal he had with Green Bay in which he was scheduled to make $110 million in guarantees.

