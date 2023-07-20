Aaron Rodgers is finding patience in the process as he kicks off camp with the Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers recognizes all the differences this summer as he begins training camp with the New York Jets after spending the past 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The 39-year-old quarterback doesn’t mind all the added attention and hype around the Jets. He says it’s spectacular to be around a team that has lots of positivity and high expectations. A lot of that is attributed to Rodgers being in New York. He says he has learned to be patient in the early days of training camp and has taken to his role as a teacher on the field for the Jets’ young talent.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.