Aaron Rodgers is back for the Jets and so are lofty expectations to end a 13-year playoff drought

It’s likely playoffs or bust for the New York Jets this season. The franchise has the NFL’s longest active postseason drought at 13 years. But with the 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers back and healthy after tearing his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap of the season last year, there’s renewed optimism for the Jets to not only get into the playoffs, but to make a run. Head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas know the heat is on both of them to deliver a playoff contender this season or there could be some big changes next winter.

