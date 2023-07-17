Aaron Rodgers has the Jets thinking big heading into training camp

Aaron Rodgers made it clear at his introductory news conference that he came to the New York Jets to win. And he wants to win now. Super Bowl or bust might seem silly for a team that hasn’t even been to the playoffs since the 2010 season, but the four-time NFL MVP has raised expectations for the franchise. If Rodgers can also raise the level of the offense and help take some pressure off an already very good defense, Robert Saleh’s Jets should certainly be aiming for at least a deep playoff run.

