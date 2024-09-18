Aaron Rodgers gets 1st chance to play in Jets-Patriots rivalry when teams square off Thursday night

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers knows a little bit about fierce NFL rivalries. He helped fuel one of them during his 18 seasons in Green Bay. Now the quarterback of the New York Jets, Rodgers is getting his official introduction to what has lately been a mostly lopsided matchup when he plays in the home opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday night. Rodgers was sidelined for both games last season with a torn Achilles tendon. Jerod Mayo was hired in January to replace Bill Belichick and is no newcomer to the rivalry. The former Patriots linebacker saw the Jets twice a season during his eight years in New England.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.