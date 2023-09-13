Aaron Rodgers faces long, arduous but not impossible road to recovery from torn Achilles
Aaron Rodgers’ season ended after just four snaps. Those realistic Super Bowl dreams turned into another nightmare for long-suffering Jets fans once it became clear Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon. The road to recovery for players coming off a torn Achilles is long and arduous. If he decides to play, Rodgers would be trying a comeback at age 40. Considering he’s contemplated retirement the past few years, it’s unknown whether the future Hall of Famer will even want to return. Typically, it takes players 9-12 months to recover from surgery for a torn Achilles. Some athletes have returned sooner.
