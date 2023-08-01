Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson to sit out Hall of Fame game between Browns and Jets

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — While Aaron Rodgers watches his first game with the New York Jets, Deshaun Watson will be on the opposite sideline. Rodgers is sitting out Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game in Canton against the Cleveland Browns, who will also keep Watson out of the NFL’s first exhibition game. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said third-stringer Kellen Mond, who signed with Cleveland last season, will start against the Jets and that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will also get some extended time. Jets coach Robert Saleh had already announced that Rodgers wouldn’t play and reiterated that backup Zach Wilson, the 2021 No. 2 overall pick who has struggled as a pro, will start against the Browns.

