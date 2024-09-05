Aaron Rodgers and the Jets provide a good early test for the new-look 49ers defense

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan made some big changes to the San Francisco defense this offseason in hopes of getting the 49ers back to the dominant level it had in 2021 and ’22. New coordinator Nick Sorensen’s new unit gets its first real test on Monday night with a very challenging opponent as the Niners will go up against four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The 40-year-old Rodgers is coming off a torn Achilles tendon that ended his debut season with the Jets after just four plays but the 49ers know well that he has both the mind and the arm to exploit any mistakes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.