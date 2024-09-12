Aaron Rodgers and the Jets look for their 1st win together on road in Tennessee

The NFL did the New York Jets no favors in scheduling. Now Aaron Rodgers and the Jets have a second road game after opening this season with a loss to San Francisco. They visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday with Rodgers facing a defense that had little problem dominating a rookie quarterback in his debut. Tennessee smothered No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams and held Chicago to 148 yards. Titans quarterback Will Levis turned it over three times in his 10th NFL start. Rodgers is a much different challenge as a four-time NFL MVP.

