Aaron Rodgers and Haason Reddick are not attending Jets’ mandatory minicamp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and edge rusher Haason Reddick are not participating in the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, unexcused absences that subject both to fines.

Coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday he has spoken to both players. Rodgers’ absence is related to a previous commitment that Saleh said “is very important to him,” while Reddick’s appears to stem from a contract issue.

Both players could be fined $16,953 for missing the first day of minicamp and $33,908 for the second day for a total of $50,861.

Rodgers, who’s coming off a torn left Achilles tendon that ended his season after four snaps last year, attended the Jets’ voluntary workouts and organized team activities throughout the offseason. Saleh said Rodgers was at the facility Monday for a physical and team photo shoots, but then left to attend the undisclosed event, which the quarterback told the coach about well in advance.

“Aaron and I spoke before OTAs started,” Saleh said. “He’s been very good with communication. He’s been here the entire time. It’s inexcused, but he had an event that was very important to him — which he communicated.”

El quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) de los Jets de Nueva York durante un entrenamiento en el predio del equipo, el martes 21 de mayo de 2024, en Florham Park, Nueva Jersey. (AP Foto/Seth Wenig) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh speaks to reporters before practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pamela Smith Previous Next

Saleh added that Rodgers would not be back Wednesday to attend the final practice session of the two-day minicamp.

“If it’s important to him, it’s important to us,” Saleh said.

Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor was working with the starting offense in Rodgers’ place.

“Selfishly, I want all of our guys here all the time,” Saleh said. “But when you get to these mandatory things, you make the best decision for yourself. … He made the decision and that’s what he went with.”

Reddick didn’t attend the team’s voluntary workouts after being acquired from Philadelphia in March, but Saleh said last week he wasn’t concerned despite not communicating with the former Eagles star during the last several weeks.

Saleh reiterated then that the offseason sessions were voluntary and he expected Reddick to attend mandatory minicamp. The coach said Tuesday the two spoke over the weekend.

“I appreciated the dialogue,” Saleh said. “He’s in a really good place, mentally, working his tail off, like we already know. But he’s choosing to sit out this one.”

The 29-year-old Reddick is entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract — worth a base salary of $14.25 million this season — and was given permission during the offseason by the Eagles to seek a trade. None of Reddick’s salary for this season is guaranteed and it’s speculated he’s seeking an extension, but Saleh has deferred to general manager Joe Douglas when asked if he thought that was the case.

Reddick also forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus for not attending the offseason workouts.

The Jets acquired Reddick, a two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher with 58 career sacks in seven NFL seasons, from the Eagles in March for a conditional third-round pick in 2026. The pick would become a second-rounder if Reddick plays 67.5% of the defensive snaps and gets 10 sacks this year.

“I’m not concerned,” Saleh said. “I understand everything that’s happening, but at the same time I know that when it comes time to play football, like I’ve said before, he’s going to be ready to play football.”

