Aaron Rodgers advises No. 1 pick Bryce Young to ‘be gentle with yourself’ beginning NFL career

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers had his first opportunity to face an opponent as member of the New York Jets. Bryce Young got his first taste of NFL competition, period. The 18-year veteran and this year’s No. 1 overall pick draft both turned in solid performances as the Carolina Panthers hosted the Jets for the first of two days of joint practices. The 39-year-old Rodgers dominated the early portion of practice, completing 8 of 10 passes during 11-on-11 drills with two deep completions to Allen Lazard and C.J. Uzomah. But things didn’t end well for Rodgers as the Jets went three-and-out during two-minute drills at the end of practice. Young looked particularly sharp in two-minute drills going 5 of 7 and leading the Panthers to a field goal.

