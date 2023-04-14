Aaron Rai takes 1st-round lead at rain-delayed RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — England’s Aaron Rai had birdies on two of his final three holes to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the rain-delayed RBC Heritage on Friday. Rai was among six golfers who didn’t complete the opening round Thursday due to nearly 90-minute stoppage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. When Rai returned, he made birdies on the 16th and 18th holes for an 8-under 63 and one-shot edge over Viktor Hovland. Two strokes behind at 65 were Brian Harman and Jimmy Walker. Masters champion Jon Rahm finished eight strokes off the lead after his 72. Rahm will be back on the course later this morning, trying to get back in contention.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.