Aaron Nola happy to stay with Philadelphia Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Nola never felt pressure to sign a long-term contract during spring training last year, instead becoming a free agent after the season and quickly agreeing to a $172 million, seven-year deal to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies. Nola says “it’s definitely off my shoulders” and adds: ”the contract talks were in the back of my head. I can’t control that stuff.” After the Phillies won the 2022 NL pennant and reached the NL Championship Series last year, Philadelphia management was intent on keeping Nola.

