Aaron Judge wins MLB’s Clemente Award for philanthropy

PHOENIX (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has won Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy. Judge was to be presented the award before Game 3 of the World Series. He is the fourth Yankees player to receive the honor after Ron Guidry, Don Baylor and Derek Jeter. A five-time All-Star and the 2022 American League MVP, Judge established his All Rise Foundation in 2018. It supports youth in New York and in California’s San Joaquin and Fresno counties. Clemente, a Hall of Fame outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, died in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972, while delivering aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

