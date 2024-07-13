Aaron Judge sets Yankees record with his 34th home run before the All-Star break

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge has set a franchise record for the New York Yankees on Saturday with his 34th home run before the All-Star break. Roger Maris hit 33 before the break in 1961. That was the year he finished with a major league record of 61. Then Judge matched that mark of 33 in 2022. He went on to hit 62 that season, breaking what had become an American League full-season mark held by Maris. Juan Soto and Judge hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning against Baltimore on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.