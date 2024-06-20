Aaron Judge returns to Yankees’ lineup against Orioles, two days after getting hit on hand by pitch

By LARRY FLEISHER The Associated Press
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts to getting hit by a pitch from Baltimore Orioles' Albert Suárez during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pamela Smith]

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge has returned to the New York Yankees’ lineup against the Baltimore Orioles, two days after being hit on the left hand by a pitch. Manager Aaron Boone says Judge gave him “a thumbs up” after going through his treatment on Thursday. Judge sat out Wednesday as the Yankees lost 7-6 in 10 innings. He was struck by a 94.1 mph fastball from Baltimore starter Albert Suárez during New York’s 4-2 win Tuesday night. The slugger left the game an inning later. X-rays and a CT scan were negative.

