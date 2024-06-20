Aaron Judge returns to Yankees’ lineup against Orioles, two days after getting hit on hand by pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge has returned to the New York Yankees’ lineup against the Baltimore Orioles, two days after being hit on the left hand by a pitch. Manager Aaron Boone says Judge gave him “a thumbs up” after going through his treatment on Thursday. Judge sat out Wednesday as the Yankees lost 7-6 in 10 innings. He was struck by a 94.1 mph fastball from Baltimore starter Albert Suárez during New York’s 4-2 win Tuesday night. The slugger left the game an inning later. X-rays and a CT scan were negative.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.