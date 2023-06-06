Aaron Judge out of lineup again with sore right toe; Yankees awaiting test results

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge’s spectacular catch in Dodger Stadium resulted in a bruised right toe, and the Yankees held their slugger out of the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. The Yankees did not announce results of testing for Judge. He was scheduled to meet with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad later Tuesday. Judge knocked open the door of the visiting bullpen while making the catch on J.D. Martinez’s liner into the right field corner on Saturday. He missed Sunday’s game. Judge has already had one stint on the injured list this season. He leads the AL with 19 homers.

