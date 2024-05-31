Aaron Judge makes first trip to San Francisco in the midst of one of the best months of his career

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge will play at San Francisco’s Oracle Park for the first time in the midst of one of the best months of his career. Judge is batting .355 in May with 12 home runs and 25 RBIs. The batting average is his second-best hitting stretch in months where has played at least 21 games. That is also quite a change from the start of the month, when Judge had a .207 average in March and April along with plenty of questions about the slow start. Judge joined Lou Gehrig as the only Yankees players to have at least 12 home runs and 12 doubles in a calendar month.

