Aaron Judge homers twice in first trip to San Francisco to cap off spectacular May

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge capped off the one of the best months of his nine-year career by homering twice in his first game ever at San Francisco’s Oracle Park. Judge took a .355 batting average into his final game in May for the second best mark in any month he’s played at least 21 games and only added to it early against Giants. He reached on an infield hit in the first inning, launched a three-run homer in the third and then a solo shot in the sixth, giving him 14 long balls and 29 RBIs this month. Judge now leads the majors with 20 homers on the season.

