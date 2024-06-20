Aaron Judge homers in return to Yankees’ lineup against Orioles, 2 days after being hit by a pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 27th homer in his return to the New York Yankees’ lineup Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, two days after being hit on the left hand by a pitch. Judge hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and added an RBI single, but the Yankees lost 17-5. Judge sat out Wednesday as the Yankees lost 7-6 in 10 innings. He was struck by a 94.1 mph fastball from Baltimore starter Albert Suárez during New York’s 4-2 win Tuesday night. The slugger left the game an inning later. X-rays and a CT scan were negative.

