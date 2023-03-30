Aaron Judge homers in 1st AB as new Yankees captain

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge rang in opening day the same way he marked many nights last season: with a home run.

In his first game as New York Yankees captain, Judge hit a solo drive in the first inning off San Francisco’s Logan Webb on Thursday, a 422-foot shot into the netting above Monument Park in center field.

Judge took a strike on the 39-degree day at Yankee Stadium, then hit a thigh-high cutter on the outside part of the plate for a 109 mph drive and his first opening day home run.

Judge hit an American League record 62 home runs last year, one more than Roger Maris’ total with the 1961 Yankees.

He became a free agent and considered signing with his home-area Giants, then struck a $360 million, nine-year deal to remain with the Yankees.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium Thursday, March 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig People wait in line, many wearing Aaron Judge's number 99, before an opening day baseball game between the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium Thursday, March 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig Previous Next

