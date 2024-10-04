Aaron Judge edges Shohei Ohtani for Baseball Digest player of the year

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge has won the Baseball Digest/Inside Edge major league player of the year award, beating out Shohei Ohtani in a very close vote. Both superstars were tabbed first on 12 of 24 ballots. But the New York Yankees outfielder also received 12 second-place votes, while the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger was chosen third on a pair of submissions. Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. garnered the other two second-place votes and came in third. Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal was selected the sport’s top pitcher, and Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase was a unanimous pick for reliever of the year in balloting by a panel of baseball writers and broadcasters that included several former players, managers and executives.

