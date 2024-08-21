Aaron Judge declines to respond after Little League coach says Yankees slugger ignored his team

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge and manager Aaron Boone declined to respond to criticism from the coach of a Little League team from Staten Island who accused the Yankees slugger of ignoring his players during New York’s visit to the Little League World Series. According to the Staten Island Advance, South Shore Little League manager Bob Laterza said Judge did not spend time with his team before Sunday’s Little League Classic against the Detroit Tigers in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. He also said Judge ignored the players who yelled his name when he was in the on-deck circle. Judge said Wednesday he has no response “because it’s about the kids.”

