Aaron Judge could return to Yankees lineup on Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge could be back in the lineup Saturday after being slowed by abdominal discomfort. Judge hasn’t taken on-field batting practice or hit in a game since Sunday. He had an MRI on Monday. New York manager Aaron Boone intends to have Judge to play center field Saturday against Toronto. Judge is more focused on the March 28 opener at Houston.

