Aaron Judge becomes 5th player in MLB history with 3 50-homer seasons as Yankees beat Rockies 10-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer in the first inning to become the fifth player with three 50-homer seasons and went deep again in the seventh as the New York Yankees routed the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Sunday.

Judge reached 50 in New York’s 131st game. Two years ago when he hit 62 to break Roger Maris’ single-season AL mark, Judge reached 50 in the Yankees’ 129th contest.

After not homering for a fifth straight game Saturday, Judge reached the milestone when he hit an 0-2 changeup from Austin Gomber (4-9) and lifted it into the Colorado bullpen beyond the left-center field fence to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

Judge joined Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Alex Rodriguez as the only players with three 50-homer seasons. Ruth, McGwire and Sosa had four 50-homer seasons while Rodriguez had two with Texas and another for the Yankees in 2007.

It also was Judge’s 18th homer in the first inning this season, tying Rodriguez (2001) for the single-season record in an opening inning, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

After he flew out in the second and walked in the fifth, Judge lined a first-pitch fastball into from rookie Jeff Criswell into the right field seats for his 51st homer. After crossing the plate and being greeted by teammates, Judge took a curtain call.

Judge’s second homer occurred in between solo shots by Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton. It marked the first time since Sept. 17, 2020, against Toronto that the Yankees hit three straight homers.

Gleyber Torres scored on Judge’s first homer and lined a three-run drive in the eighth.

Judge homered for the seventh time in his last six games and for the 10th time in 13 games. Judge also has 47 homers in his last 102 games.

It was the Yankee captain’s 39th career multi-homer game and fifth this season. Judge missed a chance at a third homer when he grounded out to end the eighth.

Torres and Soto also had RBI singles in the second before Judge saw six straight curveballs and flew out with two on.

Charlie Blackmon scored on a forceout in the first when third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. committed two errors. Rookie Drew Romo had an RBI single and Ryan McMahon hit an RBI double in the fifth.

New York starter Marcus Stroman (9-6) allowed three runs and five hits in five innings.

Gomber allowed four runs and six hits in six innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Ian Hamilton (strained right lat) threw 12 pitches and struck out three in his first rehab appearance for Double-A Somerset on Saturday. … 1B Anthony Rizzo (fractured right forearm) was the DH and went 0 for 3 in his second rehab game for Somerset. … RHP Cody Poteet (strained right triceps) allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings in his second rehab start for Somerset. … INF Jon Berti (strained left calf) went 0 for 2 in his second rehab game for Somerset.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner (1-10, 5.00 ERA) will be activated off the injured list and opposes Miami RHP Edward Cabrera (2-5, 5.65) in the opener of a four-game series Monday in Denver.

Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes (7-10, 4.00) opposes LHP Mitchell Parker (7-7, 4.26) in the opener of a three-game series in Washington on Monday.

