Aaron Jones hits 10 sixes as US beats Canada by 7 wickets to open T20 World Cup

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Aaron Jones has made an unbeaten 94 from 40 balls in an extraordinary display of power-hitting to lead the U.S. team to a seven wicket win over historic rival Canada in the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup. Co-host the United States seemed under pressure when Canada made 194-5 batting first and when it lost a wicket to the second ball of its innings. The total demanded the United States achieve its highest-ever run chase in a T20 international to win the match, eclipsing its previous best of 169. In the end if reached its target with ease. There were 14 balls remaining when Jones clinched the win for the U.S. team with his 10th six.

