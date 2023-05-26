Aaron Hicks released by Yankees, who owed outfielder $27.6 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks’ eight-year tenure with the New York Yankees ended when the outfielder was released from a contract that had more than 2 1/2 seasons remaining. Hick was designated for assignment last Saturday and the Yankees released him before a series opener against San Diego. At the time Hicks was cut, he was owed about $27.6 million: $7,620,968 for the remainder of this year’s $10.5 million salary plus salaries of $9.5 million in each of the next two seasons and a $1 million buyout of a 2026 team option. Any team can sign Hicks for the $720,000 minimum.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.