Aaron Hicks released by Yankees, who owed outfielder $27.6 million

By The Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks reacts after striking out against Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in New York. The New York Yankees cut struggling outfielder Aaron Hicks before Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hicks was designated for assignment to make room for outfielder Greg Allen, who was acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo]

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks’ eight-year tenure with the New York Yankees ended when the outfielder was released from a contract that had more than 2 1/2 seasons remaining. Hick was designated for assignment last Saturday and the Yankees released him before a series opener against San Diego. At the time Hicks was cut, he was owed about $27.6 million: $7,620,968 for the remainder of this year’s $10.5 million salary plus salaries of $9.5 million in each of the next two seasons and a $1 million buyout of a 2026 team option. Any team can sign Hicks for the $720,000 minimum.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.