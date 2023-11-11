Aaron Estrada’s 27-point game powers No. 24 Alabama to a 102-80 win over Indiana State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aaron Estrada scored 27 points to lead No. 24 Alabama to a 102-80 victory over Indiana State. Mark Sears had a hot hand in the second half, scoring 15 of his 22 points in the final 20 minutes and finishing with four rebounds and two assists. Grant Nelson added 20 points while also leading Alabama (2-0) with eight rebounds. Isaiah Swope led Indiana State (1-1) with 17 points. Ryan Conwell added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, while Julian Larry scored 15 points and Jayson Kent 12.

