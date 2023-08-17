Aaron Donald avoids fights, stays focused on preparation during Rams’ joint practice with Raiders

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald didn’t have any significant skirmishes this week then the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Las Vegas Raiders for two joint practices. Of course, Donald skipped one of those practices. But he is much more focused on his comeback from an injury-shortened 2022 as he attempts to play as well as ever in his 10th NFL season. Donald’s task will be daunting. Because the Rams are focused on cleansing their payroll after cutting ties with several key veterans, Los Angeles’ defense appears to have less talent than any unit since Sean McVay’s debut season in 2017.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.