Aaron Brooks defeats wrestling gold medalist David Taylor, who loses his Olympic roster spot

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Aaron Brooks defeated reigning 86-kilogram gold medalist David Taylor in consecutive matches Saturday night at the U.S. Olympic wrestling trials, claiming a roster spot at the Paris Olympics. Brooks beat Taylor 4-1 earlier in the day, his first loss to an American wrestler in seven years. It set up an opportunity for Brooks to sweep the Tokyo gold medalist and fellow former Penn State athlete. Brooks capitalized with a 3-1 victory in the pair’s second match, as a stalemate was broken with a Brooks takedown in the first period. Eighteen wrestlers made the U.S. wrestling squad on Saturday, with 13 of those wrestlers qualifying directly for the Olympic tournament in Paris.

