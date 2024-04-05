Aaron Boone says Yankees will play season in memory of team executive’s wife killed by falling tree

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the team will play this season in the memory of the wife of a club executive who was killed this week. Cathy Tusiani died Wednesday when her car was hit by a tree that fell during a storm in suburban Armonk. Her husband is Yankees senior vice president of partnerships Michael J. Tusiani. At the end of his pregame news conference before the home opener, Boone said fought back tears as he said: “We’ll be playing for them today and all season.”

