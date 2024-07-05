Aaron Boone says Yankees unconcerned about criticism from Aaron Judge’s hitting coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he is unconcerned about criticism from Aaron Judge’s personal hitting coach. Richard Schenk posted Thursday on X: “They’ve lost 13 out of 18 while he’s hitting like an MVP. The Yankees offensive player development is terrible.” Boone says “especially when you go through a tough stretch and you wear this uniform, I know people are going to take shots.” Judge says: “I honestly really don’t care what’s said on Twitter.”

