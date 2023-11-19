Aaron Allen’s 3 touchdown passes help lead Alcorn State to share of SWAC West title

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Aaron Allen threw three touchdown passes, two to Monterio Hunt, and Alcorn State claimed a share of the SWAC West Division title with a 28-24 Soul Bowl victory over Jackson State. The Braves tied Prairie View A&M for the division title but Prairie View won the head-to-head matchup and will advance to play Florida A&M for the SWAC championship on Dec. 2. Alcorn State never trailed but the score was tied at 21 in the third quarter before Allen and Malik Rodgers connected for a 12-yard touchdown. Jackson State made the difficult decision to kick a field goal after reaching the red zone and Dylan Wasson’s 35-yarder made the score 28-24 with about 7 minutes left. The Tigers did not cross midfield the rest of the game.

