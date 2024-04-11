AAC Commissioner Tim Pernetti says CFP expansion is encouraging and there is room for more growth

New American Athletic Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti says College Football Playoff expansion is good for the sport and he believes there is room for more growth. Pernetti was hired last week to replace the retiring Mike Aresco. He takes over officially in June. The former Rutgers athletic director and IMG executive held his first news conferences Thursday. He says he wants the conference to take “big swings” and be open-minded to trying non-traditional forms of revenue generation. He also says the evolution of the postseason is encouraging and has the power to change the entire industry of college sports.

