A year after winning in pro debut, Rose Zhang takes Founders Cup lead with career-best 9-under 63.

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — When two-time NCAA champion Rose Zhang came out of Stanford and became the first woman to win her professional debut since 1951, the sky was suddenly the limit. Everyone expected Zhang to win again and again and again, much like Nelly Korda has been doing these days with her five-event streak. Something unexpected happened. After winning the Mizuho Americas Open in Jersey City, New Jersey, last year, Zhang hasn’t won again. Back in New Jersey this week, the 20-year-old tied the tournament record with a 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead over Madelene Sagstrom in the Cognizant Founders Cup at the Uppper Montclair Country Club. Korda was six shots back.

