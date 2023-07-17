A year after trading Soto, the Nationals still need to be patient with the players they received

Almost a year after trading Juan Soto, the Washington Nationals are struggling as expected. It will still be a while before that deal can be fully evaluated. The Nationals received a massive package of players from San Diego in exchange for the star outfielder. The Padres traded first baseman Luke Voit, left-hander MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell III, outfielder James Wood and right-hander Jarlin Susana for Soto. Abrams is now Washington’s starting shortstop. Gore is 4-7 with a 4.42 ERA, although his 108 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings suggest he still has a good deal of upside. Wood is the No. 4-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

