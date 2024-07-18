A year after leukemia diagnosis, golfer Michael Hendry plays at British Open

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Michael Hendry’s par putt at the ninth hole at Royal Troon isn’t particularly special. The hug from his 9-year-old daughter afterward is, though. The 44-year-old New Zealander played at the British Open on Thursday a little over a year after being diagnosed with leukemia. It is the most rewarding 3-over 74 he’s ever shot. He says “It was extremely special. This is one thing that really got me through my recovery. To finally be here and teeing it up was extremely special.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.