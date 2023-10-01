A year after ending playoff drought, Mariners left frustrated about falling short

SEATTLE (AP) — Through his play on the field and actions in the clubhouse, catcher Cal Raleigh has emerged as a voice willing to speak out about what’s happening with the Seattle Mariners. It happened at midseason when he called out his teammates for how the Mariners were playing. And it happened when Raleigh called out management after Seattle was eliminated from playoff contention with a 6-1 loss to the Texas Rangers. While Texas was celebrating a playoff berth in the opposing clubhouse, Raleigh made strong comments to Seattle’s front office and the need to improve the Mariners’ roster if they want to compete with the Rangers, Houston and other teams in the American League.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.