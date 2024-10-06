A wild Miami win was followed by another celebration when the team returned home

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — They celebrated on the field. They celebrated in the locker room. And when Miami’s overnight charter flight landed Sunday after the Hurricanes’ biggest comeback win in a quarter-century, another unplanned celebration was waiting. Fire trucks greeted the plane by shooting plumes of water over it as it taxied to the gate. Miami coach Mario Cristobal says he couldn’t believe the team got that sort of reception upon arrival. A little bit of crazy on Sunday morning made sense, because everything about Saturday night at California was pretty much crazy as well.

