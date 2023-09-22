A weak spot last year, the Seahawks’ run defense is much improved through 2 games

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks’ run defense was a big problem last season, but it’s much improved through two games this year. The Seahawks have limited opponents to 2.9 yards per carry so far, third-best behind only Indianapolis and Tennessee. Last year, Seattle allowed 4.9 yards per carry and 152 yards rushing per game, both of which were 30th in the league. The Seahawks revamped the defense in the offseason with some free-agent signings including bringing back Bobby Wagner, and the changes are already paying off.

