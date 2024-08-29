A US Open match lasts only 3 points when Karolina Pliskova stops against Paolini with an injury

By The Associated Press
Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, checks her ankle before retiring against Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Open match between a pair of two-time Grand Slam finalists has lasted only three points when former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova injured herself and had to stop playing against Jasmine Paolini. The score in the second-round match on Thursday was 15-all when Pliskova stepped awkwardly on her left foot while trying to change directions during a point she lost. That made it 30-15, and that’s where the scoreboard remained, because Pliskova headed to the sideline and asked for a visit from a trainer. She was the runner-up at the U.S. Open in 2016 and at Wimbledon in 2021.

