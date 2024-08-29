A US Open match lasts only 3 points when Karolina Pliskova stops against Paolini with an injury

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Open match between a pair of two-time Grand Slam finalists has lasted only three points when former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova injured herself and had to stop playing against Jasmine Paolini. The score in the second-round match on Thursday was 15-all when Pliskova stepped awkwardly on her left foot while trying to change directions during a point she lost. That made it 30-15, and that’s where the scoreboard remained, because Pliskova headed to the sideline and asked for a visit from a trainer. She was the runner-up at the U.S. Open in 2016 and at Wimbledon in 2021.

